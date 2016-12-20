Jayna Lynn Phillips

September 20, 1964 – December 12, 2016

LAKESIDE CITY – Jayna Lynn Phillips, 52, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Dec. 12, 2016.

Services will be private.

Jayna was born on Sept. 20, 1964 in Bowie to Danny Joe and Barbara Miller. She married Jack Phillips on June 2, 1984. Jayna was a strong woman of faith and had a deep passion for her work as a registered nurse. She was a Nascar fan and loved animals, especially dogs.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by her husband, Jack Phillips, Lakeside City; children, Lacye Phillips, Lakeside City, and Jack Austin Phillips and wife Kelsea, Portland, OR; grandchild, Jack Lennon Gage; brother, Chris Miller and wife Robin, Decatur; niece, Avery Miller and her grandmother, Jane Walker.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be sent to the Humane Society of Wichita County.

Online condolences may be sent to hamptonvaughancrestview.com.

