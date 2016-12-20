Judge’s questions force hospital authority to cancel meeting

Monday’s meeting of the Bowie Hospital Authority was cancelled after District Judge Jack McGaughey presented several questions to the authority’s attorney on Friday.

This was expected to be the authority’s final meeting as its dissolves and its members resign.

Lynn Heller, interim chief executive officer, said they have all the information the judge asked for in his questions for example the inventory of bills, but they were not specifically stated in the order, so the questions were raised.

