Lonnie Odell Waldo

October 30, 1942 – December 6, 2016

BOWIE – Lonnie Odell Waldo, 74, passed away Dec. 6, 2016 in Bowie, TX.

The family received friends from 6-8 p.m. Dec. 8 at The White Family Funeral Home.

A graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Dec. 10 at Williams Cemetery in Humphrey, AR.

Lonnie was born Oct. 30,1942 in Reydell, AR to Robert J. and Mamie Violet (Sinclair) Waldo. He graduated from Humphrey High School in Arkansas.

Lonnie worked in construction for Fox and Jacobs Home Builders and also for himself. He later went to work in the maintenance department for Richardson Independent School District for five years. Lonnie enjoyed fishing and was a devoted father and grandfather.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Mamie Waldo; and sister, Louise Swanson.

Lonnie is survived by his fiance, Clarkie Thomsen, Bowie; daughters, Kelli Waldo and Jacqueline Vane, Vancouver, WA, and Kimberly Deal and husband Keith, McKinney; two granddaughters, Gina Deal, Burleson and Megan Deal, McKinney; two great grandchildren, Douglas and Alexes; step-daughter, Shari Lynn Hembree and husband Joe, Bowie; step-grandchildren, Ashley McNelly and husband Tory, Springtown, Krisha Hill, Weatherford, and Christie Vargas and husband Joseph, Springtown; nine step great grandchildren; brothers, Douglas Waldo, Paris, Darrell Waldo and wife Mary, Hot Springs, AR and Norman Waldo and wife Helen, Little Rock, AR; puppy dog, Blondie; and good friends, Bobby Johnson and wife Faith, Dallas, and Michael Shed, Dallas.

Arrangements have been entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

