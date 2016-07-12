Masonic Lodge members to serve up pancake feed

The Bowie Masonic Lodge 578 A.F and A.M. and the Eastern Star chapter 16 will be having its pancake breakfast and eggs from 7-10 a.m. Dec. 10 at 709 E. Nelson St, Bowie.
This breakfast will support the Bowie Masonic Lodge and the Bowie Eastern Star. Donations will be accepted. Bring the kids to see Santa.
There will be crafts and baked goods for sale.

