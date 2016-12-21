Mentors grow from 3 to 40 at Bowie Elementary

By DANI BLACKBURN

Bowie Independent School District supports the ideal a caring adult has the potential to change the life of a child.

The district has implemented that belief on campus through the Boosting Our Jackrabbits Onward Mentor Program at Bowie Elementary, which is celebrating one year of success.

The program was established with just three volunteers but now includes about 40 mentors who spend an hour on campus each week with their student.

The mentors include firefighters, police, church volunteers, school board members and community volunteers. The program’s focus is to increase reading and comprehension skills by uniting students with community volunteers who provide extra encouragement to assist student success.

“It’s a civic organization with a whole community effort. We even have Carolyn Bassham who plays Mrs. Claus at town functions, who else has that?” laughed Mark Neese, Bowie Elementary Counselor.

