Mildred Georgia Hall
January 31, 1915 – De- cember 21, 2016
CARROLLTON — Mildred
Georgia Hall, 101, passed away Dec. 21, 2016 in Carrollton, TX.
A funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Dec. 26 in the chapel of The White Family Funeral Home.
Burial will follow at Salona Cemetery in Bowie.
Mildred was born Jan. 31,1915 in Forestburg to George Rucker and Lelia (Campbell) Nored. She was
a real estate broker and a member of the Preston Road Church of Christ in Dallas.
She is preceded in death by her parents, George and Lelia Nored; sisters, Alma Green and Dorothy Broom;
brothers, Hebert Nored, Welden Nored, Ray Nored and Leon Nored; and great grandson, David Ellis.
Mildred is survived by her daughter, Frances Jones
and husband Don, Little Elm; grandchildren, Debbie Ellis, Tony Woods and wife Mamie, Connie Sheedy
and husband David, and Curtis Woods and wife Laura; nine great grandchildren; and eight great-great
grandchildren.
Arrangements have been entrusted to The White
Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
