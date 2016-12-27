Mildred Georgia Hall

January 31, 1915 – De- cember 21, 2016

CARROLLTON — Mildred

Georgia Hall, 101, passed away Dec. 21, 2016 in Carrollton, TX.

A funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Dec. 26 in the chapel of The White Family Funeral Home.

Burial will follow at Salona Cemetery in Bowie.

Mildred was born Jan. 31,1915 in Forestburg to George Rucker and Lelia (Campbell) Nored. She was

a real estate broker and a member of the Preston Road Church of Christ in Dallas.

She is preceded in death by her parents, George and Lelia Nored; sisters, Alma Green and Dorothy Broom;

brothers, Hebert Nored, Welden Nored, Ray Nored and Leon Nored; and great grandson, David Ellis.

Mildred is survived by her daughter, Frances Jones

and husband Don, Little Elm; grandchildren, Debbie Ellis, Tony Woods and wife Mamie, Connie Sheedy

and husband David, and Curtis Woods and wife Laura; nine great grandchildren; and eight great-great

grandchildren.

Arrangements have been entrusted to The White

Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

