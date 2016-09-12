Montague County Youth Fair entries due by Dec. 15

Entries for the 2017 Montague County Youth Fair opened this past week and will continue through midnight on Dec. 15.

Students from all the county high schools will be registering their home economics, livestock and shop entries during the next two weeks. The show is scheduled for Jan. 12-14 at the Montague County Agriculture Center in Nocona.

For the 2016 show there were 993 total entries with 293 students registered. Livestock entries were at 235, home economics at 123 and shop had 67.

Participants come from FFA chapters, FCCLA and 4-H Clubs to compete in the show ring to win the top blue ribbon.