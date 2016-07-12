The Montague Independent School District will have a “Polar Express” movie night on Dec. 9 in the Montague gym. Admission is free.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the movie starts at 6. It will be fun for the whole family complete with hot chocolate. There will be a concession stand open before the movie and during intermission.
Montague School takes Polar Express
The Montague Independent School District will have a “Polar Express” movie night on Dec. 9 in the Montague gym. Admission is free.
Leave a Reply