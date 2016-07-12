Music for the Mission on Dec. 11

Make a difference this holiday season by attending Music for the Mission starting at 11 a.m. on Dec. 11 at First United Methodist Church, 1515 Jefferson, Bowie.

Festive Christmas music will be performed by area church and children’s choirs followed by a “Soup to Dessert Lunch” and a Christmas gift auction.

Bid on a variety of specialty gift baskets, collectables, art prints and other unique items. Your gift of canned goods and auction purchases support the Bowie Mission.