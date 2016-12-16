Nina Sue (Robeson) Marcinek
1945 -2016
CALIFORNIA – Nina Sue (Robeson) Marcinek, 71,
died Dec. 4, 2016 in Palm Desert, CA.
A viewing was on Dec. 9 at Wiefels & Son Mortuary
in Palm Springs, CA.A graveside service will be at 2
p.m. Dec. 15 at Perryman Cemetery Forestburg.
Marcinek was born in 1945 in Gainesville. She was
a long-time resident of several desert communities.
She was President of SAF-R-DIG Utilities for many
years and semi-retired in 2014.
She is survived by her husband; John Marcinek;
brother; Jim Robeson; two nephews; one grand nephew;
and other family members and friends.
