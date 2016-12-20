Nocona area couple injured in accident

The Saint Jo Fire Department responded to this one-vehicle rollover on State Highway 59 on Dec. 15. Fire Chief Scott Thomas reports a husband and wife from the Nocona area were transported to the hospital via ambulance. While no details were available from the Department of Public Safety, fire officials report the driver appears to have lost control of the truck and it rolled two times before landing on its top. Both occupants had to be removed by firefighters. (Courtesy photo Saint Jo Fire Department)