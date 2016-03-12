Old Nocona Boot factory becomes development centerpiece

By DANI Blackburn

To understand the history of the Nocona’s leather goods industry one need look no further than the old Nocona Boot Factory Building.

The town has been known for its quality leather goods for more than a century due in large part to the success of the Nocona Boot Company.

However, the 100,000-square-foot building, home to the boot factory until it closed in 1999, has sat vacant on U.S. Highway 82 a shell of its former glory.

Many were fearful of taking on such a massive renovation, but not Craig Carter. The building’s future now includes plans for an event venue with a stage, restaurant, consignment store and a food bank.

Carter chose to purchase the building just as plans to bulldoze the historical building were in the works.

“They were gutting the building to bulldoze it, and I’m big on preserving history type stuff and it is pretty cool,” said Carter.

Read the full feature on the plans for old Nocona Boot Factory in the weekend News.