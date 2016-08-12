OUTDOORS: Trout stocks begin

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s annual fish stockings of rainbow trout are currently underway.

The stockings are taking place at 18 designated Neighborhood Fishin’ lakes across Texas.

In the coming months, the TPWD will stock nearly 300,000 hatchery-raised trout at lakes, ponds and river tailraces for fun winter fishing.

Neighborhood Fishin’ lakes in 11 urban areas around the state offer family fishing opportunities in clean, well-lit spots in city parks with picnics and restrooms.

The Guadalupe River fishery downstream of Canyon Lake between Austin and San Antonio received its first stocking on Dec. 2.

More than 100 additional sites around the state will receive one or more stockings of trout – including Weeks Pond in Wichita Falls.

TPWD has stocked rainbow trout each winter since the 1970s to provide Texans with additional chances to fish during cold weather months.

Fishing gear can be as basic as an inexpensive spin cast rod and reel combination, a small plastic bobber, a fishing weight and hook.

Carry needle-nosed pliers to help remove hooks, and a five-gallon bucket, small ice chest or fish stringer to keep your catch. Keep trout cold on ice, or refrigerated.

Rainbow and brown trout are subject to a five fish per day bag limit, with no minimum length.

Anglers age 17 years old and up must have a valid Texas freshwater fishing license, unless fishing within a Texas State Park – where licenses are not required. Read more in the Dec. 3 Bowie News.

Rainbow trout are currently in the process of being stocked in local bodies of water, including Weeks Pond in nearby Wichita Falls. (Courtesy photo by Texas Parks and Wildlife Department)