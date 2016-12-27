Patricia Kay “Pat” Hill
December 25, 1955 – December 17, 2016
BOWIE — Patricia Kay “Pat” Hill, 60, died Dec.
17, 2016 in Bowie, TX.
The family has selected arrangements with direct
cremation.
Hill was born Dec. 25,1955 in Weatherford to Raymond
and Cora (Martin) St. John. She graduated from
Bowie High School.
She married John Hill Jr. in 1980 in Fort Worth
and they raised two children. She worked on and off
for Bellmire Nursing Home for 30 years as a certified
nurse’s aide.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Cor Lou
St. John.
She is survived by her husband, John Hill Jr.,
Bowie; son, John Christopher Hill, Bowie; daughter,
Leah Michelle Hill, Petrolia; four grandchildren;
brothers, Randall St. John, Montague, Dewayne St.
John, Bowie and David St. John, Chico; and numerous
nieces and nephews.
Arrangements have been entrusted to The White
Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
