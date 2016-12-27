Patricia Kay “Pat” Hill

December 25, 1955 – December 17, 2016

BOWIE — Patricia Kay “Pat” Hill, 60, died Dec.

17, 2016 in Bowie, TX.

The family has selected arrangements with direct

cremation.

Hill was born Dec. 25,1955 in Weatherford to Raymond

and Cora (Martin) St. John. She graduated from

Bowie High School.

She married John Hill Jr. in 1980 in Fort Worth

and they raised two children. She worked on and off

for Bellmire Nursing Home for 30 years as a certified

nurse’s aide.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Cor Lou

St. John.

She is survived by her husband, John Hill Jr.,

Bowie; son, John Christopher Hill, Bowie; daughter,

Leah Michelle Hill, Petrolia; four grandchildren;

brothers, Randall St. John, Montague, Dewayne St.

John, Bowie and David St. John, Chico; and numerous

nieces and nephews.

Arrangements have been entrusted to The White

Family Funeral Home of Bowie.