Postponed Christmas parades ready to roll

Christmas activities postponed due to rainy weather last Saturday will take place this week in Bowie and Nocona.

The 25th Annual Fantasy of Lights Christmas Parade will roll through downtown Bowie at 7 p.m. on Dec. 8.

This is one of the oldest and largest lighted Christmas parades in North Texas. The route will be the traditional one that goes through the main downtown area.

Hometown Christmas in Nocona was moved to Dec. 11.

The parade begins at 2 p.m. There will be photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus prior to the parade starting at 1 p.m. in the Mary Beckman Davis Park.

There also will be vendors and entertainment. The prize drawings will be at about 4 p.m. at the end of the festivities.

The annual Nocona Fire Department Fish Fry begins at noon.

There are still spaces available for the Cowboy Campfire Christmas at Tales ‘N’ Trails Museum at 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 10.

It is open to children up to 10 year old. Those preschool age must be with an adult.

There will be music, stories and a craft. The cost is $5, and there is a limit of 15 kids. It is free for museum member families. Call 825-5330 to reserve a spot.