Raymond Salmon Jr.

July 19, 1931 – December 17, 2016

NOCONA – Raymond Salmon Jr., 85, passed away on Dec. 17, 2016 in Nocona, TX.

A rosary and visitation will be at 6 p.m. Dec. 21 at Jerry Woods Funeral Home. Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Dec. 22 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Nocona Cemetery under the direction of Jerry Woods Funeral Home.

He was born to Raymond Sr. and Helen Miller Salmon on July 19, 1931 in Spanish Fort. Salmon grew up on a remote cattle ranch. He was drafted into the army and was an active duty military policeman during the Korean War. During basic training at Fort Belvoir, VA he married Catherine.

He attended The University of Oklahoma and received a bachelor degree in petroleum engineering in 1957. This year he received the Legion of Honor award for 50 years of ongoing membership with the Texas Society of Petroleum Engineers.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, James “Corky” Salmon; sister, Jane Keck, and first wife, Catherine Cecelia O’Brien Salmon.

He is survived by his wife, Gayle Burnett Storey; children, Chris Salmon, Nevada, Katie Hanks, Dallas, Laini Pruitt-Salmon, California, Mike Storey, Mark Storey and Suzanne Storey all of Nocona; seven grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers the family asks you donate to the Tales ‘N’ Trails Museum in Nocona.