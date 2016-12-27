Roy Joe Tucker

May 13, 1928 – November 24, 2016

BOWIE — Roy Joe Tucker, 88, passed away Nov.

24, 2016 in Bowie, TX.

A graveside service was at 1 p.m. Dec. 16 at the

North Fairview Cemetery in Memphis, TX.

Roy was born May 13,1928 in Newlin, TX to Floyd

and Thelma (Rogers) Tucker and was the brother of

the late Cecil Crawford. He returned to Texas after

spending many years in Long Beach, CA and Las

Vegas, NV. Roy attended Poly High School in Long

Beach and UCLA while residing in California.

Many will remember him from McDonnell Douglas

Aircraft Long Beach Division where he was employed

for many years. Roy was a member of the McDonnell

Douglas Management Club, Long Beach Board of

Realtors, member of the American Legion, and he

served his country in the United States Coast Guard

on the SS John H. Marlon. He was a member of the

First Baptist Church of Memphis and served as City

of Memphis Council Member.

Arrangements were entrusted to The White Family

Funeral Home of Bowie.

Paid publication