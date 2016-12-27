Roy Joe Tucker
May 13, 1928 – November 24, 2016
BOWIE — Roy Joe Tucker, 88, passed away Nov.
24, 2016 in Bowie, TX.
A graveside service was at 1 p.m. Dec. 16 at the
North Fairview Cemetery in Memphis, TX.
Roy was born May 13,1928 in Newlin, TX to Floyd
and Thelma (Rogers) Tucker and was the brother of
the late Cecil Crawford. He returned to Texas after
spending many years in Long Beach, CA and Las
Vegas, NV. Roy attended Poly High School in Long
Beach and UCLA while residing in California.
Many will remember him from McDonnell Douglas
Aircraft Long Beach Division where he was employed
for many years. Roy was a member of the McDonnell
Douglas Management Club, Long Beach Board of
Realtors, member of the American Legion, and he
served his country in the United States Coast Guard
on the SS John H. Marlon. He was a member of the
First Baptist Church of Memphis and served as City
of Memphis Council Member.
Arrangements were entrusted to The White Family
Funeral Home of Bowie.
