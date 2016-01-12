SPORTSBLITZ: Tournament schedule

High School Sports
Dec. 1-3
Basketball
Bowie Tournament, jv white boys, jv maroon boys, varsity boys
Bowie at Lipan Tournament, varsity girls
Bowie at Windthorst Tournament, jv white girls
Bellevue at Clay County Tournament in Petrolia, varsity girls
Gold-Burg at Saint Jo Tournament, varsity girls, varsity boys
Forestburg and Prairie Valley at Perrin Tournament, varsity girls, varsity boys
Nocona at Valley View Tournament, varsity girls
Nocona at Jacksboro Tournament, varsity boys
Dec. 2
Basketball
10:45 a.m., Bellevue at Wichita Falls Classic, versus Wichita Hirschi JV, Kay Yeager Coliseum
Bowie’s Henslee Ogle dribbles the ball while defended by a Palo Duro player during the Fantasy of Lights Tournament large-school girls championship game on Saturday. The Lady Rabbits play at the H.D. Howard Classic starting today. (News photo by Eric Viccaro)
