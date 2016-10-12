An early Tuesday morning traffic stop may lead to solving a half dozen vehicle burglaries in Bowie.

Detective Bob Blackburn said the investigation has led to the recovery of stolen property in eight cases and that property has since been returned to the owners.

Police have connected Ricky Allen Crawford as a suspect in these burglaries. Blackburn said Friday he planned to file for at least two arrest warrants for possession of stolen property, but further charges are possible including the actual burglary of a vehicle charge.

