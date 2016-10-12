12/10/2016 NEWS 0

An early Tuesday morning traffic stop may lead to solving a half dozen vehicle burglaries in Bowie.
Detective Bob Blackburn said the investigation has led to the recovery of stolen property in eight cases and that property has since been returned to the owners.
Police have connected Ricky Allen Crawford as a suspect in these burglaries. Blackburn said Friday he planned to file for at least two arrest warrants for possession of stolen property, but further charges are possible including the actual burglary of a vehicle charge.

Read the full story in the weekend News.

Police were sorting through a large amount of property seized at the Crawford home. It was confirmed some of it was from the stolen vehicle cases. (Photo by Barbara Green)
Police were sorting through a large amount of property seized at the Crawford home. It was confirmed some of it was from the stolen vehicle cases. (Photo by Barbara Green)

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2016 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes