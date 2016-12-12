Thelma Elizabeth Coughenour Kalhoefer

March 27, 1919 – December 1, 2016

BOWIE – Thelma Elizabeth Coughenour Kalhoefer, 97, passed away Dec. 1,2016 in Decatur, TX.

The family received friends from 2-4 p.m. Dec. 4 at The White Family Funeral Home.

A graveside service was at 2 p.m. Dec. 5 at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie.

Thelma was born March 27,1919 in Elizabeth, PA to William and Temperance (Smart) Coughenour. She graduated from high school at age 17 and entered nursing school. Upon graduation she joined the United States Army and served in England and Russia. She met and married H.E. Kalhoefer at the U.S. Air Base.

Thelma received a bronze star for her service in Russia. After the war, the family moved to Bowie. Thelma was director of nurses in the old hospital and continued that position in the new hospital. She was the first woman to join the local VFW.

Thelma loved to travel and saw much of the world with her dear friend Reba Adams. She was active in the community and worked to get the new hospital and library built.

She is preceded in death by her parents, William and Temperance Coughenour; husband, H.E. Kalhoefer; brothers, Bill Coughenour and Shorty Coughenour; and grandson, Kent Kalhoefer.

Thelma is survived by her son, Bob Kalhoefer and wife Joan; grandson, Robert Kalhoefer Jr.; great grandchildren, Nathan Kalhoefer, Stevi Flahout, Trey Kalhoefer and Kristen Kalhoefer; and great-great grandchildren, Raelynn Kalhoefer and Bryndon Kalhoefer.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

