Travis Fuller named new Bowie Police SRO

By BARBARA GREEN

Travis Fuller has been named the new Bowie School Resource Officer for the Bowie Police Department.

Fuller, 26, has been a patrol officer with the department for a little more than three years in two different stints. He joined the department in February 2012.

A graduate of Joshua High School, Fuller continued his education at Hill College attending the police academy. The young man always knew he wanted to be a police officer.

As a rookie on the force, Fuller told The Bowie News ever since he was small he and his two brothers wanted to be cops. He was first to achieve the goal and his two older brothers are working in law enforcement-related fields.

Read the full story in the weekend News.