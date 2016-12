An investigation into possible drug activity led to the running of a search warrant at a Bowie residence Tuesday yielding six grams of methamphetamine and two arrests.

Bowie Police Sgt. Josh Wolfe said the warrant was served at 507 Hodge Street at 6 p.m. where police arrested Edward McMasters, 30, and Steven Hill, 63.

Each of the men were charged with manufacture-delivery of a controlled substance four to 200 grams. Bond was $15,000 on each.

