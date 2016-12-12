William “Bill” London

September 29, 1941 – November 30, 2016

BOWIE – William “Bill” London, 75, passed away Nov. 30, 2016 in Nocona, TX.

The family will receive friends from 6-7 p.m. Dec. 9 at The White Family Funeral Home.

A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Dec. 9 at the All Saints Episcopal Church at 5001 Crestline Road in Fort Worth.

A graveside service with Masonic Rites will be at 11 a.m. Dec. 10 at the Montague Cemetery in Montague followed by a reception at noon at the First Presbyterian Church of Bowie.

Bill was born Sept. 29,1941 in Decatur to Marvin and Mary Lou London. He graduated from Bowie High School and then attended the University of North Texas in Denton. Bill spent his working career working for Holt Hickman and Howard Dudley.

He made many contributions in his life and his passion was his work with the Shriners as a clown, known as 10-Can London. Bill loved to dress up, entertain, and work for his favorite charity, “The Sneaker Fund.” He served as president of Moslah Shrine Clowns and the International Shrine Clown Association.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Marvin and Mary Lou London.

Bill is survived by his son, Stephen London and wife Stephanie, Edmonton Alberta, Canada; three grandchildren, Claire London, Sarah London and Alexander London; and cousins, Johnny Toliver, Athens and Jane Toliver, Costa Rica.

Arrangements have been entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

