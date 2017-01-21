By JOHN INGLE

Every four year, citizens of the United States get the opportunity to experience the inauguration of the president, whether it’s a newly elected person or one voted in for a second term.

From President George Washington to President Barack Obama, the day the president takes the oath of office and first addresses the country is often much anticipated and celebrated, but also a time for citizens of the United States of America to participate in and witness the event.

Some from North Texas are making the 1,400-mile voyage to Washington, D.C., to do just that as well as encourage others, regardless of party affiliation, to join the political process to made change.

Paul and Mari-Kathryn(cq) Braswell left their home in Montague County on Saturday and arrived in the nation’s capitol on Sunday, well in advance of Friday’s inauguration ceremony and other events.

Read the full story in the weekend News. Story and photo courtesy of the Times Record News.