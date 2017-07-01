BMH Authority dissolution nears the end; plans move forward to open new hospital

By BARBARA GREEN

After 53-years of continuous operation, the Bowie Memorial Hospital Authority is one step away from being fully dissolved as its bank account was zeroed out and its directors signed their resignations Wednesday night.

During the same week, the new owners of the hospital announced they received their lab license and are moving forward with hiring staff and planning the opening of the new Central Hospital of Bowie.

Faraz Hashmi, chief executive officer of Central Hospital, said Thursday during the holidays they received confirmation on the lab license, which was the final document in the overall scheme of licensing and certifications.

