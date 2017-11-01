Bowie band tuba player makes All-State Band

Laramie Durham, member of the Bowie High School Band, made the All-State honor band on tuba.

BHS Band Director Kendel Hickenbottom said six students competed at the area level honor band auditions on Jan. 7 in Argyle. This is the second level of auditions for the All-State Band. Students must have made the higher chairs at the region level to progress in their classification.

Durham will have one last audition at the state level to determine his chair in the All-State honor band. He placed second at area which puts him in the top 10 tubas in Class A-AA-AAA in the All-State Honor Band. Only two advance to state.

He is the son of Mindy Gresham, Bowie, and Bobby Durham, Henrietta.

“This is a great honor to be in the All-State Honor Band,” said the director. “He will represent Bowie and the M3 Band at the highest level in the state. We want to congratulate all of these students for making it to this level. Each one has worked very hard to perform their best and we are very proud of them. Congratulations to Laramie for his outstanding performance.”

Read the full story in the mid-week News.