Bowie Chamber readies ‘sporty’ Business Bowl for banquet events

Make plans to attend the Bowie Chamber of Commerce’s “MMXVII Business Bowl,” also known as the annual awards banquet, on Jan. 30 in the Bowie Community Center.

Taking something of a sports theme, the event will open for pregame at 5:30 p.m. with networking, appetizers and wine, along with decorated table viewing. Chamber members will be decorating tables to showcase their business, complete with give-aways.

The “fork toss,” dinner, begins at 6:30 p.m. with awards including the Frances Brite Citizen of the Year Award to follow. Halftime festivities will include the chamber’s own “Bowie Bowl” commercial spots featuring members.

