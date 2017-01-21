Bowie City Council approves dissolution ordinance; accepts audit

By BARBARA GREEN

Following a 30-day comment period, the Bowie City Council will adopt a resolution dissolving the Bowie Hospital Authority.

At Tuesday’s council meeting members reviewed the dissolution ordinance ordered by the 97th District Court as part of the hospital authority’s receivership process.

With the hospital being closed the past 14 months, its board members resigned two weeks ago and its bank accounts are zeroed out per the court’s order, there is no valid legal necessity for the authority’s continued existence.

Mayor Larry Slack said with council approval of the first reading that begins a public comment period that will end on Feb. 21 when the council has the second reading.

The city council also accepted its 2015-16 audit.

Read the full story in the weekend News.