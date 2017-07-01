Bowie City Council revises 2016-17 short-, long-term goals

By BARBARA GREEN

Bowie City Council members began the new year with an orientation on duties and legal responsibilities during a Tuesday workshop and established a set of short- and long-term goals for fiscal year 2016-17.

Three new council members recently joined the panel following the election and one resignation. Terry Gunter and Douglas Boyd joined last month, while Chuck Malone was appointed following a resignation.

City Attorney Tracey Jennings provided a 30-minute review of the legal aspects of serving on the council, including open record and open meeting laws. She reminded the members they can call upon the staff to help assist with questions or concerns in this area.

Mayor Larry Slack conducted a review of the city’s budget and quarterly financial reports, noting how the council members can refer to them to answer questions.

Read the full story in the weekend News.