Bowie City Council to review hospital authority dissolution ordinance

An ordinance to dissolve the Bowie Hospital Authority will go before the Bowie City Council at 6 p.m. on Jan. 17 in the council chamber.

The hospital authority board took action to dissolve last week as its members resigned and its accounts were closed. Approval of the ordinance is the final action in the dissolution.

Donald L. Allman, CPA, will present the 2015-16 audit to the council.

An interlocal agreement between Montague County and the city regarding county barn two and Sandy Lane will be considered.

A workshop preceded the regular council session.