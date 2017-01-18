Bowie Junior High students to compete with robotics

The TCEA Area 9 robotics competition will take place at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, and Bowie Junior High School students will be involved in the event.

The event is set for the McCoy School of Engineering building on the Midwestern State University campus.

There will be both arena and invention contests.

The arena contest is for teams of two to four students who receive a set of challenge rules and specifications.

Inventions is an open-ended contest where a robot creation solves a problem of the team’s choice. Awards will be presented at the end of both divisions.

Snacks, refreshments and sandwiches will served at both 7:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

For information, email Don Sewell dsewelljhs@gmail.com or log onto the website: www.tcea.org/robotics/contests.