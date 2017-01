District 68 State Rep. Drew Springer (R-Muenster) has filed House Concurrent Resolution 32 that proposes the Bowie Knife be designated the official knife of the State of Texas.

If approved the knife could join other state symbols such as the Bluebonnet and the Mockingbird.

Bowie is home to “World’s Largest Bowie Knife.” Springer attended the unveiling last summer.

HCR 32 will be considered during the 85th legislative session