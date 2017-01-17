Bowie Library plans busy month

The Bowie Public Library has many activities planned throughout the month and they welcome everyone to stop in.

• Pre-K story times – every Wednesday at 10 a.m.

• Home school groups – every Wednesday at 2 p.m.

• Generations story time (at Advanced Rehab only) every third Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. (January program has been cancelled)

• Anime – suspended for now (possible role play gameing program to take its’ place)

• Power UP at your library: Minecraft – every Thursday at 4 p.m.

• Art reception from 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. Jan. 19

• Book club – The last Friday of the month at 12:30 p.m. January’s book will be “ A Man Called Ove” by Fredrik Backman

• Friends of the Library meet the second Monday of the month at 10 a.m. at the library.

• Library board meetings are the third Monday of the month at 4 p.m.