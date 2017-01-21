Bowie Pride Pump donation presented to BISD

Mark Ashley of Ashley Douglass presented the Bowie Independent School District with a donation check for $3,520.08 from proceeds of the Bowie Pride Pump at his local gas station. The company has set aside two cents from each gallon sold at the Pride pump and during the last nine months it raised $3,520.08. Ashley told the board his family has sold fuel to the school district for 58 years and most them graduated from Bowie ISD, so they feel it is a good way to “give back” to the community. The board extended its appreciation to Ashley.(Photo by Barbara Green)