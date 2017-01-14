Bowie School Board meets Monday

Bowie School Trustees hope to learn more about the proposed A-F Accountability Rating System when they meet in regular session at 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 16.

Micki Wesley of the Region 9 Education Service Center will make a presentation on understanding the new system that will be implemented in 2018 for Texas schools.

The board will consider a resolution that opposes the system. A second resolution focuses on legislative priorities the district supports.

An executive session is scheduled to conduct Superintendent Steven Monkres annual evaluation and review of his contract.

Mark Ashley of Ashley Douglass will be recognized for his “Bowie Pride Pump.” Ashley set up the Pride Pump at his gas station and a portion of the money from sales at that pump are donated to the school district.

Curriculum and Instruction Director Christie Walker will report on professional development activities, mock testing schedule, spring assessment calendar and the instructional material allotment.