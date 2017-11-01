Commissioners name new members of historical commission

By DANI BLACKBURN

Montague County Commissioners approved adding three new members to the Montague County Historical Commission as they met for the first time in regular session this year.

Robert Howington, Jay Hughes and Calvin Durham will join 12 returning members to the board, including: Margaret Woodyard, chair; Gale Cochran-Smith, Marjorie Hess, Olita Lanier, Frances McCarty, Sheree Roberts, Tommie Sappington, Beckey Scott, Johnell Thompson, Tobie Thompson, LaAnna Wagonseller and Wayne Wood.

