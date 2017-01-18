Fair ends a successful run; economics finally catch up with sale

By BARBARA GREEN

The Montague County Youth Fair continues to bring youngsters and families together for stiff, but friendly competition in the Nocona Agriculture Center.

Entries for the 2017 show were stable with 316 registered entries, just one more than 2016. There 1,157 total overall entries from that 316 youngsters.

Fair organizers said the weather was moderate and the audiences were large and enthusiastic around the show ring.

Kenton Holloway, youth fair board treasurer, said the overall event went well, although there will always be a few “glitches.” It appears the economic conditions have finally trickled down to the youth fair sale, which was down by about $15,000 from last year.

Read the full story in the mid-week News and enjoy the Winner’s Circle in the Wednesday edition showcasing all the grand and reserve champions, as well as showmanship.