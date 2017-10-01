Garry Young

February 11, 1945 – January 5, 2017

RINGGOLD — Garry Young, 71, died Jan. 5, 2017 in Nocona, TX.

A visitation was at 6 p.m. Jan. 8 at Jerry Woods Funeral Home Chapel in Nocona.

A funeral service was at 2 p.m. Jan. 9 at the Church of Christ in Nocona with the minister Austin Wright officiating. Burial followed at the Nocona Cemetery.

He was born Feb. 11, 1945 to H. Stanley Young and Marsha Keck in Decatur. Young married Marsha Keck on June 9, 1967 in Nocona. Young was a carpenter and served in the U.S. Army. He was a deacon of the Church of Christ, affiliated with the Nocona VFW and the Quarter Horse Association.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Derek Lane Young and brother, Jiggs Young.

He is survived by his wife, Marsha Young, Nocona; daughter, Hailey Young; sister, Dura Young, Wichita Falls and Lanita Zachry, Abilene and two grandchildren.