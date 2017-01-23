Gus Richard Allen

October 25, 1951 – January 14, 2017

BELLEVUE – Gus Richard Allen, 65, died Jan. 14, 2017 in Wichita Falls, TX.

A graveside service was at 1 p.m. Jan. 20 at the Montague Cemetery.

He was born Oct. 25, 1951 in Bowie to Robert and Dorothy (Gifford) Allen. He worked in the oilfield as a driller and a truck driver. Allen married Jacqueline Blagg on Oct. 18, 2005 in Wichita Falls.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Dorothy Allen; and sister, Sandra Bowers.

He is survived by his wife, Jacqueline Allen, Bellevue; children, Cirstin Allen, Bellevue, Kim Heffington, Mansfield and Richie Allen, Bowie; six grandchildren and half sister, Jimmie Swanson, Wichita Falls.

Arrangements have been entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.