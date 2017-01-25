HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Bellevue boys snap losing skid at PV

The Bellevue boys’ basketball team returned to the win column on Jan. 9 with a 60-42 victory at District 1A-21 foe Prairie Valley.

Gabriel Garza was the game’s leading scorer with 22, and the Eagles connected on four successful 3-pointers. Bellevue took control of the game in the second quarter, outscoring Prairie Valley 23-9.

Shane Roof was 5-of-9 from the free-throw line as part of an 11-point effort for Prairie Valley. Read more recaps, and see complete box scores, in the Jan. 11 Bowie News.

Bellevue’s Gabriel Garza and Prairie Valley’s Anthony Roof vie for control of the ball during a Jan. 9 District 1A-21 game between the Eagles and Bulldogs. (News photo by Kayla Jean Woods)