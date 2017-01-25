HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Bowie girls get defensive

By ERIC VICCARO

The Bowie High School girls’ basketball team remained perfect in District 3A-8 action with a Jan. 6 50-28 victory over Holliday.

But the Lady Rabbits played a wildly inconsistent game, and they were an uncharacteristic 4-of-12 from the free-throw line.

However, Bowie’s defense proved too much for Holliday to handle and the Lady Rabbits improved to 21-1 overall and 5-0 in the district.

“Holliday did a better job of playing defense on us in the second quarter,” Bowie head coach Chuck Hall said. “They switched from a zone to man-to-man. We were impatient in what we were trying to do, and we had some turnovers.”

Bowie went from a 26-point outburst in the opening quarter to scoring just three in the second frame and five more in the third. The Lady Rabbits closed with a 16-point fourth quarter. Read more, and see a complete box score, in the Jan. 11 Bowie News.

Bowie’s Addy Cook (22) lifts the ball up to the basket during a Jan. 6 game versus Holliday. (News photo by Eric Viccaro)