HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Bowie girls jump to 14th

The Bowie High School girls’ basketball team improved one spot in the latest Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Conference 3A poll this week.

Bowie won all five of its games last week at the Fidelity Communications Classic in Hallsville – beating schools in both Conference 4A and 5A in the process.

The Lady Rabbits are 19-1 overall, and 3-0 in District 3A-8. They played Jacksboro on Tuesday evening as 3A-8 play resumed.

Canadian is tops at 16-3 with Brock second, Little River Academy third, Wall fourth and Tuscola Jim Ned fifth. Shallowater also was ranked, in 15th spot.

On the boys’ side, after Bowie defeated Brock in come-from-behind fashion at the 59 Annual Whataburger Tournament on Friday, the Jackrabbits returned to polling this week.

Bowie stands at 23rd overall, despite a record of 9-10, and it also played Jacksboro last night.

Dallas Madison leads the Conference 3A boys’ poll despite a losing record (8-9). Santa Rosa is second, La Marque third, Jarrell fourth and Ponder fifth.

Brock was ranked sixth, Peaster eighth, Wall ninth, Littlefield 14th, Canadian 16th and Childress 17th to round out the regional teams of note.

Boys

Lipan remains No. 1 in Conference 1A with an 18-1 record while Happy is second, Leggett third, Calvert fourth and Nazareth fifth.

Lingleville sits eighth, Graford ninth and Eula 16th.

Muenster, which also competed at the Whataburger Tournament, stands at 16-2 and top spot in Conference 2A. Read more rankings in the Jan. 4 Bowie News.

Hope Howard (left), shown here defended by Nocona’s Kynadee Croxton, has improved in recent games and has helped Bowie to 14th spot in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches rankings. (News file photo by Dani Blackburn)