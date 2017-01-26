HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Bowie girls steamroll Henrietta, 75-48

By DANI BLACKBURN

The Bowie High School girls’ basketball team continues to maintain their spotless District 3A-8 record after defeating Henrietta 75-48 on Jan. 10.

The offense included points from 8 of the 9 players, while the Lady Rabbit defense proved too much to handle for the Lady Bearcats, but head coach Chuck Hall walked away impressed by the home team.

“Henrietta played well the first half,” said Hall. “Brown impressed me with her ability to handle the ball and get into the paint on us. I think our pressure just wore on them. We had a lot of shots and good passing, which pushed our lead up in the second half.”

Four of the Lady Rabbits scored in the double digits, led by Addy Cook with 19 points, two 3-pointers and 5-of-6 from the free throw line.

Kamryn Cantwell put up 17 points for Bowie, going 100 percent from the free throw line. Meanwhile, Lauren Gill impressed with 11 points, including one 3-pointer and 100 percent from the free throw line and Hope Howard added 12 points from the floor.

Defensively, Bowie grabbed 22 rebounds with 13 offensive rebounds and nine steals.

The Lady Rabbits had a couple of roster changes this game, including the addition of Macie McCollum and Emmy Thomas, who had three.

Bowie’s Hope Howard (21) still manages to go up for two despite Henrietta’s defense during a Jan. 10 District 3A-8 game at Henrietta. The Lady Rabbits won 75-48. (News photo by Dani Blackburn)