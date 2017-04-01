HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Bowie rallies for win over Brock

The Bowie High School boys’ basketball team ended the 59th Annual Whataburger Tournament with a bang.

The Jackrabbits rallied from a 14-point deficit for a 58-54 victory over Brock in the consolation bracket.

“It was a big win for us,” Bowie head coach Doug Boxell said. “Brock has beaten us the last few years. From a mental standpoint, it was big to come back in the fourth quarter, and win a ball game like that.”

Boxell said Bowie employed a half-court trapping defense and was able to draw a couple of charging calls during that fourth-quarter rally.

Bowie was able to attack the basket, and draw Brock into committing fouls. The Jackrabbits finished the game going 21-of-27 from the free-throw line (78 percent). Read more, and see complete box scores, in the Jan. 4 Bowie News.

Justin Franklin (14, shown here playing against Liberty Hill on Dec. 28) scored 11 points and had three assists as the Bowie boys’ basketball team rallied to defeat Brock at the 59th Annual Whataburger Tournament at Chisholm Trail High School in Fort Worth. (News photo by Eric Viccaro)