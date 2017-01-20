HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Boys’ scores from Jan. 20

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
District 3A-8
Bowie 66, Paradise 55
Record: Bowie, 15-10, 7-0
Nocona 55, Boyd 47
Record: Nocona, 17-8, 5-2
District 1A-21
Forestburg 49, Slidell 39
Record: Forestburg, 11-6, 6-0
Bellevue 63, Midway 58 (overtime)
Record: Bellevue, 9-15, 4-2
Prairie Valley 57, Saint Jo 55
Records: Prairie Valley, 11-9, 2-4; Saint Jo, 7-11, 1-5
Editor’s Note: Gold-Burg was off Friday, the game versus Christ Academy was cancelled.
Bowie’s Spenser Meekins (11) attempts to dribble while defended by Paradise during Friday’s District 3A-8 game at home. Meekins had three points, two steals and four rebounds as the Jackrabbits won 66-55. (News photo by Eric Viccaro)
