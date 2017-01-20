HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Boys’ scores from Jan. 20

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

District 3A-8

Bowie 66, Paradise 55

Record: Bowie, 15-10, 7-0

Nocona 55, Boyd 47

Record: Nocona, 17-8, 5-2

District 1A-21

Forestburg 49, Slidell 39

Record: Forestburg, 11-6, 6-0

Bellevue 63, Midway 58 (overtime)

Record: Bellevue, 9-15, 4-2

Prairie Valley 57, Saint Jo 55

Records: Prairie Valley, 11-9, 2-4; Saint Jo, 7-11, 1-5

Editor’s Note: Gold-Burg was off Friday, the game versus Christ Academy was cancelled.

Bowie’s Spenser Meekins (11) attempts to dribble while defended by Paradise during Friday’s District 3A-8 game at home. Meekins had three points, two steals and four rebounds as the Jackrabbits won 66-55. (News photo by Eric Viccaro)