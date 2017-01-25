HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Deliberate Rabbits win

By ERIC VICCARO

The Bowie High School boys’ basketball team played a grind-it-out game versus District 3A-8 rival Holliday on Friday.

In the end, the Jackrabbits’ deliberate offense and stout defensive play kept the could-be-potent Eagles in check – and Bowie defeated Holliday 46-36.

In a contest featuring two of the elite programs in 3A-8, Bowie delivered Holliday a knockout blow and sent the Eagles to their first district loss of the season.

“We got into foul trouble, so we had to slow the game down a bit,” noted Bowie head coach Doug Boxell, who commented both teams played a physical brand of defense.

“Holliday is such a good scoring and passing team; and (Noah) Parker is a very good point guard,” Boxell said. “We had to be prepared to stop their plays and their players.”

Parker ended up as Holliday's leading scorer with 16 points, including 7-of-10 from the free-throw line and one 3-pointer. However, no other Eagle scored more than six points.

Bowie’s Daniel Mosley (33) blocks a Holliday shot during this Jan. 6 District 3A-8 game at the high school. The Jackrabbits defeated the Eagles, 46-36. (News photo by Eric Viccaro)