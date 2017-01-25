HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Forestburg sweeps SJ

By DANI BLACKBURN

The Forestburg High School boys’ basketball team clenched the District 1A-21 lead with a win over Saint Jo during an intense match up between the in-county rivals.

The game, rescheduled for Monday night after bad weather hit the county on Friday, could have gone either way after Saint Jo took the consolation championship from Forestburg at the Chico Tournament earlier in the season.

“It could have easily been a game we lost,” said Forestburg head coach Steve Sandusky. “We stepped up and Skyler and Stevie each had four fouls but managed to stay calm and keep from fouling out.”

The game started off with a Forestburg lead. Saint Jo soon caught the Longhorns and it was a back and forth battle between the two until the end of the fourth quarter as it ended 60-51 in favor of Forestburg.

J.D. Moore was the leading scorer for the Longhorns with 24 points, including one-three pointer.

Skyler Sandusky was able to sink 17 points and was 100 percent from the free-throw line, putting in 7-of-7 free throws. Forestburg won the girls’ game, 69-13. Read the Jan. 11 Bowie News for more.

Forestburg’s Stevie Carroll (44) feels the pressure as Saint Jo’s Ethan Wagner provides the defense during a District 1A-21 game from Jan. 6. (News photo by Dani Blackburn)