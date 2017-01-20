HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Girls’ scores from Jan. 20

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

District 3A-8

Bowie 47, Paradise 36

Record: Bowie, 25-1, 9-0

Nocona 54, Boyd 51

Record: Nocona, 16-11, 4-5

District 1A-21

Slidell 52, Forestburg 42

Record: Forestburg, 10-6, 5-3

Bellevue 75, Midway 47

Record: Bellevue, 17-9, 6-2

Prairie Valley 28, Saint Jo 21

Records: Prairie Valley, 8-13, 2-6; Saint Jo, 7-12, 1-6

Editor’s Note: Gold-Burg was off Friday, the game versus Christ Academy was cancelled.

Bowie’s Addy Cook finds herself surround down along the low block during Friday’s District 3A-8 girls’ basketball game. Cook scored 10 points, including 7-of-12 from the free-throw line, and she grabbed five boards as the Lady Rabbits won 47-36. (News photo by Eric Viccaro)