HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Girls’ scores from Jan. 20

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
District 3A-8
Bowie 47, Paradise 36
Record: Bowie, 25-1, 9-0
Nocona 54, Boyd 51
Record: Nocona, 16-11, 4-5
District 1A-21
Slidell 52, Forestburg 42
Record: Forestburg, 10-6, 5-3
Bellevue 75, Midway 47
Record: Bellevue, 17-9, 6-2
Prairie Valley 28, Saint Jo 21
Records: Prairie Valley, 8-13, 2-6; Saint Jo, 7-12, 1-6
Editor’s Note: Gold-Burg was off Friday, the game versus Christ Academy was cancelled.
Bowie’s Addy Cook finds herself surround down along the low block during Friday’s District 3A-8 girls’ basketball game. Cook scored 10 points, including 7-of-12 from the free-throw line, and she grabbed five boards as the Lady Rabbits won 47-36. (News photo by Eric Viccaro)
