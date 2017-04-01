HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Nocona girls grab bronze

The Nocona High School girls’ basketball team wrapped up the 29th Annual North Central Texas College Holiday Tournament with a pair of wins on Friday.

The Lady Indians topped Gainesville 52-34, marking the second time this season Nocona beat the Conference 4A school.

Then Nocona defeated Callisburg 53-37 to win the bronze division of the tournament in a game that took place at Lindsay High School.

In the win over Gainesville, Emma Meekins dropped in 25 points, including 4-of-5 from the free-throw line and three 3-pointers. Trystin Fenoglio and Hope Phipps added six points each.

The Lady Indians outscored the Lady Leopards 23-10 during the second and third quarters to pull away.

In the bronze bracket championship, Nocona doubled up Callisburg in the second quarter 16-8 for a 26-15 lead. The Lady Indians added to the margin in the second half.

Trystin Fenoglio was Nocona’s leading scorer with 16, including seven field goals. It marked the first time this season Meekins wasn’t the Lady Indians’ top offensive producer in a game.

Nocona (13-7) played at Holliday on Tuesday as District 3A-8 play resumed. Read more, and see complete box scores, in the Jan. 4 Bowie News.

Nocona’s Trystin Fenoglio, shown here playing against Muenster during the 29th Annual North Central Texas College tournament in Gainesville last week, scored 16 points in Friday’s Bronze Championship win over Callisburg. (News photo by Eric Viccaro)