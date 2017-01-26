HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Perfect Rabbits top Henrietta

By DANI BLACKBURN

The Bowie High School boys’ team defeated one of their biggest rivals in District 3A-8 on Tuesday night, defeating the Henrietta Bearcats 51-32.

The win brings the district record to 4-0 as they currently top the leader board, just ahead of Holliday and Henrietta.

Daniel Mosley came up big for the Rabbits, grabbing a total of 19 rebounds, including 12 defensive and seven offensive rebounds.

After 20 turnovers by the Rabbits, those rebounds were important in keeping the ball in Bowie’s hands at other times.

"In the preseason we had turnovers in that time, and if you're going to have a good team you have to limit those," explained head coach Doug Boxell. "We will continue to work on improving in that area."

Bowie’s Spenser Meekins lays the ball off the glass during Tuesday’s District 3A-8 game at Henrietta. Franklin tossed in 15 points as the Jackrabbits remained perfect in district games with a 51-32 victory over the Bearcats. (News photo by Dani Blackburn)